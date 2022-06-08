Storm Alex: Scarborough’s weather forecast as a tropical storm is set to hit the UK

The Met Office have said on their website that low-pressure will slowly track “east across the UK on Wednesday and brings with it the risk of some slow-moving thundery downpours across northern areas of the UK, although precise positioning is still being determined.

“The weather through the weekend looks likely to be a mix of sunshine and showers – which could be heaviest in the northwest – with some breezy conditions likely to persist in the far north.”

Storm Alex brought unsettled weather to Florida earlier this week, and will cause very high levels of pollen to Scarborough over the next few days.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scarborough is set for a few unsettled days as Storm Alex hits the UK.

Here’s what’s in store for Scarborough this week:

Tonight: Showers from the day will ease by this evening. A dry night for many, with clear spells.

Minimum temperature: 10°C.

Winds may reach up to 24mph, making it feel like 9°C.

Thursday: A dark and gloomy start on the East coast, with potential mist. Sunshine breaking through but turning into a cloudy day, mostly dry but the odd shower is possible.

Maximum temperature: 19°C

Winds could reach up to 19mph, making it feel like 15°C.

Friday: Sunny changing to cloudy by the afternoon. Some breezy spells are likely.

Maximum temperature: 19°C.

Winds may reach up to 27mph, making it feel like 15°C.

Saturday: Sunny but strong winds likely at times.

Maximum temperature: 18°C.

Winds could reach up to 33mph, making it feel like 14°C.

Sunday: Sunny, and some showers could be possible.

Maximum temperature: 17°C.