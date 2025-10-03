Storm Amy is set to bring intense winds from Friday (October 3) until Saturday night (October 4).

Two yellow weather warnings have now been issued by the Met Office as Storm Amy’s strong winds start to batter the Yorkshire Coast.

Storm Amy will bring a period of strong and gusty winds to parts of the Yorkshire coast this weekend.

The first yellow weather warning for strong winds covers Northern England, including parts of the Scarborough area and Whitby. The warning is in place from today (October 3) at 3pm until tomorrow night (October 4) at 11:59pm.

A new weather warning has been issued by the Met Office today, which covers most of the country, including Bridlington, Filey and Scarborough. This yellow weather warning is in place from tomorrow (October 4) at 12am and lasts throughout the day until 7pm.

Some bus and train services might be affected, with some journeys taking longer.

It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.

Short term loss of power and other services is possible, and delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are possible.

The Met Office have said: “Storm Amy is expected to bring a spell of strong winds to many parts of northern and western Britain later on Friday and overnight into Saturday. South to southwesterly winds will increase during Friday, initially in the west before extending eastwards during Friday night. Gusts of 50-60 mph are likely in many areas, and may reach 60-70 mph in more exposed parts.

"The strongest winds are most likely across portions of northern and western Scotland, where gusts in excess of 90 mph are possible - this is covered by a separate Amber warning for the Friday night period. “The very strong winds will also be accompanied by spells of heavy rain, with difficult driving conditions likely, especially for high sided vehicles on prone routes, such as crosswinds on exposed or high level routes.

“West to southwesterly winds will strengthen and become rather gusty on Saturday, with gusts of 45-55 mph possible in places, and perhaps 60-65 mph along some exposed coasts, especially in the west, and briefly over more exposed hills inland. Winds should then gradually ease later on Saturday

“If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea. Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.” Visit https://weather.metoffice.gov.uk/warnings-and-advice/seasonal-advice/stay-safe-in-strong-wind for futher advice.