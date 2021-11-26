Storm Arwen is set to bring stormy weather to Scarborough and Whitby this weekend.

The bad weather is set to bring wings of up to 75mph to large parts of the North East and is expected to cause widespread disruption.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning in Scarborough and Whitby for wind from 3pm this afternoon until 9am on Saturday November 27.

Dan Suri, the Met Office's Principal Meteorologist, said: "Storm Arwen is associated with a deep low-pressure system that will impact the northeast in particular from Friday.

A previous wet and windy day in Scarborough.

"Storm Arwen’s impacts are mainly associated with high winds as the storm sinks southwards and will widely bring gusts of up to 65mph in coastal areas, although slightly stronger in the northeast, with in excess of 75mph possible in exposed locations."

Scarborough RNLI said residents should be "particularly careful on the seafront this weekend" and that it expects Marine Drive will be closed due to the stormy weather.

Staithes and Runswick RNLI warned that the extreme weather will create very large waves which could reach 30 feet when combined with the swell.

Scarborough and Burniston Coastguard Rescue Team said residents should observe all closures and that coastal paths and roads could become "dangerous" and should be avoided.

What To Do If Roads Are Blocked

North Yorkshire Police said those caught out in stormy weather should be vigilant for falling debris and check for any road closures or updates before travelling.

Officers said to avoid sea walls and to call 999 and ask for the Coastguard if you see someone in trouble in the water, or the fire service if inland.

If you come across a fallen tree of debris, North Yorkshire Police said do not attempt to remove it yourself, and if the obstruction poses immediate danger on a busy road to call 999, otherwise call North Yorkshire County Council and ask for the Highways department.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service recommended that garden furniture and play equipment, including trampolines, should be tied down as they often get blown away and can cause damage to properties.

What Is An Amber Warning?

Storm Arwen brings with it the risk of disruption to travel, power cuts and potential damage, especially within the amber area and near the coasts, where large waves could see material thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties.

An amber warning means:

• Flying debris is likely and could lead to injuries or danger to life

• Probably damage to trees, temporary structures and buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

• Longer journey times and cancellations likely, as road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected

• Some roads and bridges likely to close

• There is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

• Injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties