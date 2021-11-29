Storm Arwen badly hit Scarborough this weekend, bringing heavy winds and cold weather.

River levels have risen on the River Derwent over the weekend due to the recent snowfall and sleet. Flooding is forecast to affect locations near the river between Malton and Seamer, mainly between Yedingham and West Heslerton.

The Met Office said flooding of roads and farmlands is possible, and areas at most risk are low-lying roads.

People on social media are sharing warnings of icy pathways.

Scarborough's weather outlook:

Monday: Cold and icy to start, with the odd shower near the coast. Outbreaks of rain this evening, as well as fresh winds making it stay frost free. Flood alerts are in place along the Upper River Derwent.

Maximum temperature: 4℃.

Wind could reach up to 38mph this evening, making it feel like -1℃.

Tuesday: Cloudy, mild and breezy. Patchy rain remaining throughout the day, turning heavier into the evening.

Maximum temperature: 11℃.

Winds are set to reach up to 29mph during the day, so it will feel like 7℃.