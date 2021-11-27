The storm has caused roads to be closed, events cancelled, and public transport services suspended as a result of strong winds which battered the town overnight between Friday November 26 and Saturday November 27.

Scarborough Council said that the extreme weather has forced the West Pier car park and Marine Drive to be shut, which are likely to remain closed for some time.

They said that the harbours and seafront should be avoided, even if you are a boat owner, as high levels of flying debris have made the area "highly dangerous".

Storm Arwen caused a fallen tree to block Station Road.

The authority has teams out dealing with multiple fallen trees and is working with the emergency services in several areas due to dangerous structures.

Fallen trees and blocked roads have been reported across Scarborough with emergency services working fast to remove fallen debris on Ryndle Crescent, Gildercliffe, junction of Station Road and Scalby Road, Commercial street, Woodlands Drive, and a blocked pavement on Lady Ediths Drive.

Falling roof tiles have been reported across Scarborough with North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue cordons in place earlier on Victoria Road and Bedford Street.

Train operator Northern said that the severe weather between Scarborough and Bridlington has blocked the line and that services to and from the stations are disrupted on all routes.

A fallen tree crushes a car on Ryndle Crescent. (Photo: Scarborough Council)

Customers are advised to not travel between Scarborough and Bridlington and that no replacement bus service will be provided.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said it is attending multiple incidents in Scarborough where tiles are blowing from roofs. They said residents should remain indoors until the wind reduces as falling debris is "extremely dangerous" at this time.

It said that multiple properties on Sandringham Street have tiles falling from their roof, and that the "very dangerous" area should be avoided.

What to do if roads are blocked?

North Yorkshire Police said those caught out in stormy weather should be vigilant for falling debris and check for any road closures or updates before travelling.

Officers said to avoid sea walls and to call 999 and ask for the Coastguard if you see someone in trouble in the water, or the fire service if inland.

If you come across a fallen tree of debris, North Yorkshire Police said do not attempt to remove it yourself, and if the obstruction poses immediate danger on a busy road to call 999, otherwise call North Yorkshire County Council and ask for the Highways department.

Storm Arwen has caused widespread power outages across the region with electricity distributor Northern Powergrid reporting more than 550 areas of damage to their network and 112,000 customers without power.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind for Scarborough and Whitby until 6pm this evening, with a yellow warning for ice in force from 5pm this afternoon until 11am on Sunday November 28.

What to expect from a yellow wind warning:

• Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible

• Some damage to trees, temporary structures and buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen

• Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible

• Some roads and bridges may close

• Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage