Storm Ashley makes way for sunshine and blue skies: Here's your weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington
The remnants of Storm Ashley means that strong winds will still be present across the Yorkshire coast this morning (October 21), but will ease as the day progresses.
The rest of the week is expected to stay largely dry and sunny, with some foggy mornings to be expected.
Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this week, according to the Met Office:
Today:
Strong winds will gradually ease throughout the morning, but it will still be quite breezy in the afternoon. Initially, there will be scattered clouds and isolated showers, mainly affecting the Pennines, but it will become mostly dry later on.
Maximum temperature 15 °C.
Winds may be around 20mph, with highs of 33mph, making it feel like 10°C.
High tide in Scarborough is expected around 07:15am and low tide is expected at 13:32pm
Tonight:
A dry evening with patchy cloud and outbreaks of rain moving in from the west, best of any drier spells towards the east. Breezy. Minimum temperature 6 °C.
Tuesday:
Partly cloudy changing to sunny by late morning. Sunny spells with perhaps the odd isolated shower but otherwise dry. Lighter winds than of late.
Maximum temperature 15 °C.
Winds may be around 20mph, making it feel like 11°C.
High tide in Scarborough is expected around 08:05am and low tide is expected at 14:16pm
Wednesday:
Wednesday may see isolated patches of mist or fog, clearing to leave dry and pleasant conditions. Sunny changing to partly cloudy by early evening.
Maximum temperature 14 °C.
Winds may be around 22mph, making it feel like 11°C.
High tide in Scarborough is expected around 09:02am and low tide is expected at 15:07pm
