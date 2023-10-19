Storm Babet: Gusts of almost 60mph set to hit Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington on Friday

As Storm Babet hits the UK, the Met Office have issued further updates affecting the Yorkshire coast. Photo: Richard Ponter

As Storm Babet reaches the United Kingdom, the Met Office have announced further updates as the storm developes.

The Met Office have now removed the yellow rain warning for the Yorkshire coast which was due to be start today (Thursday October 19). It is now expected that the storm will only affect Scotland until tomorrow.

The yellow rain warning will be in effect from Friday October 20, 12:00am, until Saturday October 21, 6:00am

The yellow wind warning stays unchanged, and will be in Friday October 20, 12:00pm, until Saturday October 21, 12:00pm.

The rain is expected to spread throughout most of the UK, however the winds are predicted to stay more coastal, with both warnings affecting Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington.

Coastal easterly gales, accompanied by gusts of 40 to 60 mph are likely to hit the Yorkshire coast, extending a short way inland and affecting other higher ground areas inland too.

These will be accompanied by large waves and dangerous coastal conditions. Winds are expected to ease through Saturday.

Approximately 20-40 mm of rain is likely to fall, but some upland areas of northern England and southern Scotland could see as much as 70-100 mm of rain.

It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves, which may cause difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

The Met Office have advised to check for loose items outside your home and plan how you could secure them in high winds.It is also advised that people check travel updates, pack essentials in the car bring fully charged mobile phone with an in-car charger or battery pack.

The wind and rain could cause disruptions to public transport and homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

There is also a chance of power cuts and loss of other services.