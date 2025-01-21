Storm Éowyn to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the Yorkshire coast
Storm Éowyn is expected to bring very strong winds and widespread disruption on Friday (January 24).
Storm Éowyn is expected to pass close to or across the northwest of the UK on Friday before clearing to the northeast on Saturday.
Whilst there is some uncertainty in the track of Éowyn, a spell of very strong winds is likely, initially southeasterly before turning westerly, with peak gusts of 60-70 mph inland and 80-90 mph along some coasts and hills (perhaps even higher in a few locations).
What to expect
Power cuts are likely to occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
Road, rail, air and ferry services are likely to be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible. Some roads and bridges will close
There is a chance that damage to buildings and homes could occur, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down
Injuries and danger to life could occur from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties
Weather for the rest of the week remains chilly, with some clear spells overnight. It will be mainly dry and bright Wednesday.
This Evening and Tonight:
Mostly cloudy this evening, though rain largely easing. Clear spells developing overnight, especially in the north with frost in places. Some mist and fog is also likely to form, this favoured across southern areas and through the Vale of York. Minimum temperature 1 °C.
Wednesday:
Drier and brighter conditions slowly extending southwards through the morning, clearing any mist and fog and leaving a dry and mostly bright day. Frost and patchy fog forming overnight. Maximum temperature 6 °C.
Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:
A frosty start on Thursday with patchy fog, then rain and strong winds spreading east, clearing later. Friday, very windy with spells of rain. Drier with lighter winds by Saturday.
