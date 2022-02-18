Network Rail advises rail passengers in Yorkshire and the North East not to travel on Friday February 18 due to strong winds that have been forecast.

The Met Office says: “There is a chance that some roads and bridges could close. There is a small chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

“There is a small chance that injuries could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.”

Storm Eunice is set to hit Scarborough on Friday February 18, bringing gales and rain to the town.

There are currently no flood warnings in place. The water level at Sea Cut River, which runs through Scalby Mills, has been measured as high.

Some snow may hit certain areas of North Yorkshire, mainly on hill tops and the moors.

Here’s what’s in store for Scarborough this weekend:

Today: Rain arriving from the west this afternoon, and widespread gales or severe gales later on.

Maximum temperature: 6℃.

Winds will reach up to 57mph, making it feel like -3℃.

Tonight: Rain and hill snow moving into the area overnight, with wind easing. Cold and local ground frost, and some ice.

Minimum temperature: -1℃.

Winds could reach up to 46mph, making it feel like -3℃.

Saturday: Cold and bright to start, turning into rain and hill snow throughout the afternoon.

Maximum temperature: 8℃.

Winds may reach up to 29mph, making it feel like -2℃.

Sunday: Early rain, turning heavy at times. Blustering showers throughout the day turning into cloud by night time.

Maximum temperature: 12℃.