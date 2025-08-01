Storm Floris could bring 70mph winds to Yorkshire coast as Met Office issue yellow weather warning

The weather warning will be in place from Monday morning until Tuesday morning, according to the Met Office.

Stom Floris will bring ‘unusually’ strong winds to the Yorkshire coast next week, with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning that includes Scarborough and Whitby.

The yellow wind warning will be in place from 6am Monday morning (August 4) until 6am Tuesday morning (August 5).

Most of North Yorkshire will be affected, including Whitby and Scarborough. According to the Met Office, Storm Floris is likely to bring a spell of unseasonably strong and potentially disruptive winds to the UK.

Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen. Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible.

Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage. Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

Some roads and bridges may close. Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.

According to the Met Office: “Storm Floris will bring a spell of unusually windy weather for the time of year across the northern half of the UK early next week.

“The strongest winds are most likely to occur across Scotland during Monday afternoon and night, although there remains some uncertainty in the depth and track of Storm Floris.

“Across the warning area, many inland areas are likely to see westerly wind gusts of 40-50 mph with 60-70 mph possible along exposed coasts and high ground, especially Scotland.

“There is a chance of a spell of even stronger winds developing for a time, with inland gusts of 60-70 mph and 85 mph along exposed Scottish coastlines and hills.

“Winds will first ease in the west during later Monday but remaining very strong overnight until early Tuesday in the east. Heavy rain may also contribute to the disruption in places.

“If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. “Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea. Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

Visit https://weather.metoffice.gov.uk/warnings-and-advice/seasonal-advice/stay-safe-in-strong-wind for safety advice from the Met Office.