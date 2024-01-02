A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for heavy rain as Storm Henk arrives in Yorkshire and the Humber.

A yellow weather warning for heavy rain has been issued for the outskirts of Bridlington and the surrounding areas.

The warning started at 5pm last night, Monday January 1, and will be in place until 9pm today, Tuesday January 2.

The warning covers the Yorkshire and Humberside, including the outskirts of Bridlington, Beverley, Driffield and Hornsea. Key cities such as York, Leeds and Hull will also be affected by the weather warning.

According to the Met Office, heavy rain falling on saturated ground is likely to cause some travel disruption.

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible.

Spray and flooding on roads could make journey times longer, while Bus and train services will most likely be delayed or disrupted.

The Met Office have said: “Following recent wet weather, further spells of rain, heavy in places are expected on Tuesday. Over the warning period, 15 to 30 mm rain is likely to fall fairly widely, with a few places seeing 35 to 50 mm.

"The worst of the rain should clear southwestern areas of England and south Wales by around the middle of Tuesday but could last into the evening across the northeast of the warning area.

“Check if your property could be at risk of flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit. Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

“People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

"Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”