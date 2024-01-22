STORM ISHA: Further weather warnings set as 60mph winds could hit Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

Yet another yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for strong winds this week across the Yorkshire coast.

The weather warning is set to cover the Yorkshire coast from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Photo: Simon Hulme.

The weekend saw the Yorkshire coast get hit by Storm Isha, with strong winds and an amber wind warning hitting the area between 6pm last night (January 21) and 9am this morning (January 22).

Although the storm will become less wild, a separate yellow wind warning will stay in place across the Yorkshire coast until 12pm today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the week progresses, further strong winds expected across the coast, according to the Met Office.

Strong winds are expected from Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning with disruption to travel and utilities possible.

The new yellow wind warning is in place between 6pm tomorrow (January 23) until 12pm Wednesday (January 24).

The warning is in place for northern UK, including Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the Met Office, strong winds could cause injuries and danger to life from flying debris.

Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could also occur.

Power cuts are likely to occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

Residents can expect that road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible. Some roads and bridges are likely to close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is also a small chance of injuries and danger to life that could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

The Met Office have said: “A spell of strong west or southwesterly winds is likely to affect Northern Ireland, north Wales, northern England and much of Scotland from Tuesday evening. Winds are likely to gust 50-60 mph.

“There is potential for winds to gusts 60-70 mph in a few places, although it is not yet clear where the most likely location for the stronger winds is at this time. Further updates to this warning are likely in the coming days.”