STORM MALIK: Scarborough weather update after blustery weekend
Storm Malik hit the UK over the weekend.
The weekend saw yellow weather warnings in place as high winds hit Scarborough.
The warnings were in place until Monday January 31.
The next few days are set to remain gusty.
Scarborough’s weather outlook:
Tonight: Cloudy night with outbreaks of light rain and drizzle, which will be heavier on higher ground. Strong winds overnight, turning into gales in exposed areas.
Minimum temperature: 2℃.
Winds are expected to reach up to 27mph, making it feel like 0℃.
Tuesday: Cloudy morning with rain at times, turning into a brighter and drier afternoon. Wind will remain, with gales in exposed areas also remaining.
Maximum temperature: 11℃.
Winds could reach up to 35mph, making it feel like 8℃.
Wednesday: Lighter winds throughout the day, with some cloud and light rain and drizzle.
Maximum temperature: 11℃.
Winds may reach up to 20pmh, making it feel like 7℃.