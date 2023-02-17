The yellow weather warning for wind comes as Storm Otto hits the UK.

The warning is in place until 2pm this afternoon, but this weekend is expected to be blustery, particularly overnight.

The Met Office says: “Strong winds through Friday morning associated with Storm Otto may bring disruption to travel in places.

A yellow weather warning has been forecast for the Yorkshire coast today, Friday February 17.

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely, some bus and train services may be affected, with some journeys taking longer.Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely and some short term loss of power and other services is possible.”

Here’s what’s in store for the Yorkshire coast this weekend, according to the Met Office:

Today: A very windy day, with gales or severe gales around hills, especially during the morning. Drier and brighter conditions in the afternoon. Winds gradually easing.

Maximum temperature 13 °C.

Winds are expected to be around 40mph, making it feel like 7°C.

High tide in Scarborough will be around 13.39pm, and low tide will be around 8.08pm.

Tonight: Turning increasingly cloudy, with outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, moving eastwards across all parts overnight. Becoming drier with some clearer spells developing by dawn. Less windy and mild.

Minimum temperature 7 °C.

Winds will be around 31mph.

Saturday: Dry and bright, with some sunny spells during the morning. Becoming cloudier in the afternoon, with some outbreaks of rain arriving later. Breezy and mild.

Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Winds will be around 23mph during the day, making it feel like 7 °C.

High tides in Scarborough will be around 2.24am and 2.39pm, and low tides will be around 8.40am and 9.10pm.

Sunday: Residual cloud and patchy rain breaking up to give sunny spells Sunday.

Maximum temperature: 10 °C.

Winds will be around 29mph through the day, and around 43mph through the night.