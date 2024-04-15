Stronger winds on the way as yellow weather warning issued for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

A yellow weather warning for strong winds is in place until 10pm this evening for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington. Photo courtesy of Simon Hulme.

According to the Met Office, strong winds may cause some disruption through Monday.

The warning covers most of Yorkshire, including Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington. It was set at 6:25am this morning and will continue throughout the day until approximately 10pm tonight.

The strongest winds are expected to hit Scarborough at 5pm, with a high of 39mph gusts.

The strongest winds are expected to hit Whitby at 2pm and 6pm, with a high of 38mph gusts.

The strongest winds are expected to hit Bridlington at 5pm, with a high of 41mph gusts.

According to the Met Office, It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves. Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.

Some bus and train services could be affected, with some journeys taking longer than planned. Some short term loss of power and other services is possible. Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.

The Met Office said: “A depression will move east just to the north of Scotland through Monday and will bring a swath of strong winds to Northern Ireland, Wales and much of England.

“Gusts of between 40 and 45 mph are expected widely inland with isolated gusts as high as 50 to 55 mph on exposed coasts and near to heavier showers.

“This is likely to lead to some disruption and longer journey times. Winds will slowly ease through the evening and first part of Monday night.”