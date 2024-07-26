Summer sunshine over a warm weekend: Here's your weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington
The weekend is set to stay nice and warm, with Sunday expected to be the warmest and sunniest day.
Some afternoon rain is predicted by the Met Office on Saturday, with the heaviest showers expected between 12pm and 4pm.
The pollen forecast is set at ‘medium’ all weekend, and the UV level will also stay high.
Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this weekend, according to the Met Office:
Today:
A bright start, especially in the east with fair weather cloud building through the morning and the odd isolated light shower possible. Gentle winds, but breezy over the Pennines.
Maximum temperature 22 °C.
Winds may be around 21mph, making it feel like 17°C.
High tide in Scarborough is expected around 08:19am and low tide is expected at 14:48pm.
Tonight:
Showers quickly dying out during the evening but perhaps returning towards dawn. Variable cloud with clear spells at times. Winds easing across the Pennines with gentle winds across the region.
Minimum temperature 12 °C.
Saturday:
Sunny spells and scattered showers which may be heavy at times. Any showers easing during the evening. Light winds.
Maximum temperature 20 °C.
Winds may be around 15mph, making it feel like 16°C.
High tide in Scarborough is expected around 09:09am and low tide is expected at 15:38pm.
Sunday:
Dry Sunday with plenty of sunshine, feeling warmer. Cloudier into Monday with bright or sunny spells. Light winds throughout.
Maximum temperature 22 °C.
Winds may be around 17mph, making it feel like 18°C.
High tide in Scarborough is expected around 10:03am and low tide is expected at 16:33pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.