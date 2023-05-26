The area of high-pressure which has brought fine conditions across the country over the last few days is predicted to continue through the bank holiday weekend and into next week, the Met Office said.

Chief forecaster, Paul Gundersen, said: “The jet stream sitting to the north of the UK is holding unsettled weather systems at bay and allowing high pressure to dominate bringing fine weather to the vast majority of the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The current position of the high-pressure means we will see a westerly air flow over the UK, a cooler direction than if air was being brought up from the south, and areas such as Spain or Africa. Therefore, we are not likely to reach heatwave conditions, but temperatures will still be warm reaching the low 20s for many, particularly in the South West and southern Wales.”

The Stray Cherry Blossoms in Harrogate.

With this fine weather many people will be planning days out over the long weekend and travel experts are warning of a busy time on the roads.

Met Office deputy chief forecaster, Steven Keates, said: “Next week is half term week for much of the country and there is a strong signal the high-pressure will continue to dominate our weather, wind direction and weather patterns, however, indications are that the dry, bright weather is likely to continue for most with little in the way of rain throughout the week.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The outlook for Yorkshire across the weekend and into next week is also positive, with the Met Office predicting dry weather with sunny spells for most areas.

Today (May 26) it continues to be dry with early cloud increasingly breaking to give sunny spells into the day. Similar to previous days, it will be feeling cooler at the coast with an onshore breeze into the afternoon. The region is seeing a maximum temperature of 21C. Tonight will remain dry and largely clear overnight, cooler in some rural areas with patches of low cloud and mist possible to end the night with a minimum temperature of 8C.

On Saturday (May 27), the weather will also be dry and remain bright with patchy clouds and sunny spells with a fresher westerly wind giving a cooler feel for some and a maximum temperature of 22C.

Met Office predicts further dry weather with patchy clouds for Sunday through to Monday and plenty of sunshine is likely across Yorkshire. Once again, it will feel cooler at the coast and the weather will stay dry on Tuesday (May 30) but the risk of thicker clouds are likely later in the evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire daily weather forecast over spring bank holiday weekend

Leeds

On Saturday, Leeds will be sunny from 5am through to 12pm when clouds will begin to appear. From 12pm to 10pm it is predicted to be cloudy with sunny intervals. Max temperature 21C.

On Sunday it is likely to be mostly cloudy throughout the day with sunny intervals from 7am to 10am. Max temperature 16C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On bank holiday Monday, there will be sunny intervals from 4pm to 7pm and the rest of the day is likely to be cloudy. Max temperature 15C.

York

Just like in Leeds, York will be sunny on Saturday from 6am to 12pm and the rest of the day will be cloudy with sunny intervals from 12pm to 2pm and 6pm to 10pm. Max temperature 22C.

On Sunday, York will have sunny intervals from 7am to 9am and the rest of the day is expected to be cloudy. Max temperature 15C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be sunny intervals from 4pm to 7pm on Monday and the rest of the day is set to be cloudy but dry. Max temperature 15C.

Sheffield

Sheffield will be sunny from 6am all the way through to 3pm on Saturday, with sunny intervals from 3pm to 10pm. Max temperature 21C.

So far, on Sunday it is looking cloudy throughout the day but will remain dry. Max temperature 16C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be sunny intervals from 4pm to 8pm but will continue to be cloudy and dry the rest of the day. Max temperature 15C.

Bradford

Sunny intervals on Saturday in Bradford with some clouds from 5am to 9am, it will be all sun with clear skies from 9am to 12pm when clouds will reappear until 6pm when it will be clear again with the sun shining until it sets after 9pm. Max temperature 20C.

So far on Sunday it is likely to be dry with clouds throughout the day and evening. Max temperature 15C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunny intervals from 4pm to 7pm and cloudy but dry the rest of the day. Max temperature 15C.

Harrogate

Sunny intervals on Saturday from 5am to 9am when the sun will be out completely with clear skies all the way through to 12pm when clouds may appear until 6pm. There will be sunny intervals and clear skies between 6pm and 10pm. Max temperature 20C.

An hour of sunny intervals from 7am on Sunday, though so far the rest of the day is set to be cloudy and dry. Max temperature 15C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An hour of sunny intervals from 7pm on Monday, though so far the rest of the day is set to be cloudy and dry. Max temperature 15C.

Hull

Sunny intervals from 5am to 7am on Saturday, then just sun from 7am to 3pm, when clouds start to appear along with sunny spells from 3pm to 6pm. The evening is set to be cloudy and dry. Max temperature 20C.

Mostly cloudy and dry on Sunday with sunny intervals from 7am to 8am. Max temperature 15C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mostly cloudy again on Monday with sunny intervals from 4pm to 7pm. Max temperature 13C.

Scarborough

From 5am to 9am there will be sunny intervals on Saturday, then the sun will be out from 9am until 3pm when the rest of the day is set to be cloudy, with sunny intervals and dry. Max temperature 21C.

Throughout Sunday it is set to be cloudy and dry. Max temperature 12C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the day on Monday it is expected to be cloudy and dry, then sunny intervals will appear from 4pm to 7pm.

Whitby

On Saturday, Whitby is expected to have sunny intervals between 5am and 7am, when the sun will be out, with clear skies from 7am to 2pm. The rest of the day and evening will remain dry and will get cloudy with occasional sunny intervals. Max temperature 21C.

On Sunday it will be predominantly cloudy, yet dry. Max temperature 13C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Again the day will be mainly cloudy and dry throughout the day on Monday with sunny intervals from 7pm to 8pm. Max temperature 13C.

Bridlington

Set to be cloudy and sunny from 5am to 8am on Saturday and completely sunny from 8am to 3pm, then with sunny intervals and clouds from 3pm to 6pm. The rest of the evening is expected to be cloudy but dry. Max temperature 18C.

On Sunday, it will mainly be cloudy and dry with a maximum temperature of 13C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad