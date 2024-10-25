Sunny spells and foggy mornings: Here's your weekend weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington
The weekend will start off very foggy and atmospheric, with perfect spooky weather as Halloween approaches. As the fog lifts, Friday will stay cloudy, with Saturday and Sunday seeing a lot more sun.
More cloud and a spot of rain is expected later on Sunday and into next week, with winds also getting stronger.
Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this weekend, according to the Met Office:
Today:
Early morning mist and fog lifts leaving an overcast day with a blanket of cloud across the region. The odd spot of rain may be felt, particularly in the west before a band of persistent rain spreads northwards this afternoon.
Maximum temperature 15 °C.
Winds may be around 15mph, making it feel like 13°C.
Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 05:20am and low tide is expected at 11:48am.
Tonight:
Thick cloud and persistent rain clear to the north this evening, with clear skies developing overnight. Light winds, allowing mist and patchy fog to return to rural parts.
Minimum temperature 8 °C.
Saturday:
Settled with plenty of sunny spells for many, though remaining rather cloudy along the eastern coast with the odd spot of rain during the afternoon. Feeling warm with light winds.
Maximum temperature 15 °C.
Winds may be around 16mph, making it feel like 11°C.
Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 07:02am and low tide is expected at 13:15pm.
Sunday:
Dry, fine and rather sunny on Sunday, to partly cloudy in the afternoon. Remaining cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle into next week.
Maximum temperature 12 °C.
Winds may be around 25mph, making it feel like 8°C.
Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 07:11am and low tide is expected at 13:15am.
