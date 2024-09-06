Sunny spells and outbreaks of rain: An unsettled weekend ahead for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

The Met Office is predicting a drop in temperatures after Sunday. Photo: Richard Ponter.

This weekend, the Yorkshire coast is set to stay mild with outbreaks of rain and sunny spells expected.

The Met Office is predicting an unsettled weekend with drizzle predicted on Saturday and Sunday.

The temperatures are set to stay warm, but from Sunday and into next week it ill get less humid and will cool.

The pollen forecast and UV levels are set at ‘medium’ for most of the weekend, with pollen levels dropping to ‘low’ on Sunday.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this weekend, according to the Met Office:

Today:

Cloudy start, largely clearing to sunny spells. Feeling rather warm but humid. Cooler where low cloud lingers along coasts and across some hills where outbreaks of light rain and drizzle possible. Breezy at first, easing later.

Maximum temperature 24 °C.

Winds may be around 23mph, making it feel like 16°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 06:40am and low tide is expected at 13:10pm.

Tonight:

Low cloud will spread inland from the North Sea during Friday evening, becoming widespread overnight. Outbreaks of drizzle expected with mist and fog patches developing overnight.

Minimum temperature 16 °C.

Saturday:

Rather cloudy start with occasional drizzle or outbreaks of rain. Low cloud will clear back towards North Sea coasts by the afternoon leaving warm, sunny spells.

Maximum temperature 23 °C.

Winds may be around 16mph, making it feel like 16°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 07:10am and low tide is expected at 13:36pm.

Sunday:

Showery rain moves northward on Sunday, turning locally heavy with a chance of thunderstorms. Overcast changing to light rain by late morning.

Further showers or rain into Monday clearing to bright spells. Becoming cooler and unsettled.

Maximum temperature 18 °C.

Winds may be around 19mph, making it feel like 14°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 07:43am and low tide is expected at 14:01pm.