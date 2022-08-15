The Met Office has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning across Monday August 15 and Tuesday August 16 on the Yorkshire coast.
The warning came into effect from the early hours of Monday morning and will remain in place until 11.59pm on Tuesday.
Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly said: “The current hot weather will make way for a thundery breakdown from the west, which will spread south and east in the early part of next week. Ahead of this, isolated but intense thunderstorms are possible Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.”
Thunderstorms are forecast to hit Scarborough between 7am and 9am on Tuesday August 16 and again from 1pm to 2pm, with heavy rain throughout the morning.
The Met Office warned that the thunderstorms and torrential rain could quickly cause flooding to homes and businesses, with damage from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail and strong winds.
Travel disruption and power cuts are also possible, the authority said.
“The warnings highlight the chance of some places seeing around 50mm of rain falling in a three-hour period in the north. Hail and frequent lightning are also possible as part of these downpours,” Mr Kelly added.
England recorded its driest July since 1935 which may help enable flash flooding as heavy rain falls on dry ground and struggles to be absorbed.
Scarborough is forecast to reach 21°C on Monday with wind speed gusts hitting highs of 16mph in the evening.
Tuesday may feel cooler with higher wind speeds and temperatures forecast to reach 19°C.