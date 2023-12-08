Turning Mild: Here's your weekend weather forecast for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington
The weekend weather promises a little bit of everything, with heavy rain forecast for Saturday, unsettled weather Sunday and milder conditions promised for the beginning of next week.
Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this weekend, according to the Met Office:
Friday, December 8:
A dull start in places but becoming bright into the morning. Occasional showers spreading east for some parts into the afternoon; locally heavy, particularly over the Pennines.Freshening winds giving a cooler feel despite the slightly milder temperatures. Maximum temperature 9 °C.
Overnight:
A breezy night with showers merging to give some occasional longer spells of rain into the evening and overnight, particularly in the north and west. Minimum temperature 6 °C.
Saturday, December 9:
Persistent and locally heavy rain spreading erratically north across the region through the morning to give a very wet day. Light winds to start but becoming increasingly windy later. Maximum temperature 10 °C.
Outlook for Sunday, December 10 to Tuesday, December 12:
Remaining unsettled, frequently wet and often quite breezy. Perhaps the best of the weather on Monday. Temperatures generally on the mild side.