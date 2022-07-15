The Met Office has now issued an 'extreme heat' warning for the region as temperatures are expected to continue to soar throughout this week, peaking on Sunday and into early next week.

The warm weather will cause serious illness or danger to life, disruption to road and rail travel, substantial changes to daily routines and significantly more people visiting the coast, the Met Office said.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at the UK Health Security Agency, said: "Heat-health alerts have now been issued to the majority of the country, with temperatures set to remain consistently high throughout the duration of this week.

Temperatures in Scarborough could near 30°C early next week.

"It is important to keep yourself hydrated and to find shade where possible when UV rays are strongest, between 11am and 3pm.

"If you have vulnerable family, friends and neighbours, make sure they are aware of how they can keep themselves protected from the warm weather."

The amber 'extreme heat' warning is in place from midnight on Sunday, July 17 until 23.59pm on Tuesday, July 19, when temperatures could reach 27°C on the coast.

Further south, the Met Office has issued a red extreme heat warning meaning a risk to life is likely – where temperatures could get as high as 40°C, breaking the UK record high temperature of 38.7°C set in July 2019.

A rare amber weather warning has been issued by the Met Office due to the heat.

Scarborough's Weather Outlook:

Saturday July 16

Sunny changing to partly cloudy by nighttime with highs of 21°C. Wind gusts could reach 19mph meaning the temperature feels like 16°C.

Sunday July 17

People have been warned to seek shade, stay hydrated and not to go outside at the hottest points of the day.

Amber weather warning is in place with highs of 24°C. Wind gusts could reach 21mph meaning the temperature feels like 20°C.

Monday July 18

Amber weather warning is in place with highs of 25°C. Wind gusts could reach 16mph meaning the temperature feels like 22°C.

Tuesday July 19

Amber weather warning is in place with highs of 26°C. Wind gusts could reach 25mph meaning the temperature feels like 22°C.

Wednesday July 20

Late showers changing to cloudy by late morning with highs 21°C. It is expected to begin cooling off with wind gusts reaching 26mph meaning the temperature feels like 17°C.

What to expect from amber heat warning

• Adverse health effects are likely to be experienced by those vulnerable to extreme heat. Government advice is that 999 services should be used in emergencies only; seek advice from 111 if you need non-emergency health advice.

• The wider population are likely to experience some adverse health effects including sunburn or heat exhaustion (dehydration, nausea, fatigue) and other heat-related illnesses

• Some changes in working practices and daily routines likely to be required

• An increased chance that some heat-sensitive systems and equipment may fail, potentially leading to localised power cuts and the loss of other services to some homes and businesses

• More people are likely to visit coastal areas, lakes and rivers leading to an increased risk of water safety incidents