It's expected that temperatures will warm up by the middle of the week, and remain into the weekend.

The Met Office said: "The week gets off to a warm start for many with temperatures quickly climbing in prolonged sunshine throughout Monday morning .

Prolonged sunshine is forecast for many during the coming week and UV levels will be high, so remember to protect your skin when stepping outside."

The hot weather is set to return to Scarborough this week.

The hot weather follows the heatwave that the UK experienced in July - which saw heights of 35.8°C. in Scarborough.

Here’s what’s in store for Scarborough this week:

Today: Patchy cloud developing through the morning leading to sunny intervals. Dry with cloud clearing and sunny spells in the afternoon.

Maximum temperature: 20°C.

Winds are likely to be 12mph, making it feel like 17°C.

Tonight: A sunny evening with some late warm sunshine. Clear spells and light winds overnight allowing temperatures to fall, with a few mist or fog patches possible towards dawn.

Minimum temperature: 14°C.

Winds may reach 8mph, making it feel like 15°C.

Tuesday: Another day of sunny spells, very warm temperatures and light winds. A little patchy cloud is possible leading to some hazy sunshine at times.

Maximum temperature: 20°C.

Winds could reach 10mph, making it feel like 18°C.

Wednesday: Sunny throughout the day, with breezy spells throughout the afternoon.

Maximum temperature: 23°C.

Winds are likely to reach up to 22mph, making it feel like 19°C.

Thursday: Very dry with sunshine all day.

Maximum temperature: 23°C.

Winds may reach 17mph, making it feel like 19°C.

Friday: The day will start cloudy, turning to sunshine by mid-morning and remaining sunny all day.

Maximum temperature: 21°C.

Winds could reach up to 16mph, making it feel like 19°C.

Saturday: 21°C.