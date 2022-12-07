Updated forecast for Scarborough as yellow weather warning extended

The warning has been set due to ice, and will be in place from Wednesday December 7 at 6pm until Friday December 9 at 12 noon.Some disruption is likely due to icy surfaces, and people may need to be careful to prevent some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

Untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths may have icy patches.As well as this, a level three cold weather alert has been issued and is expected to last from 6pm on Wednesday December 7 until 9am on Monday December 12.There are predictions of severe overnight frost, freezing daytime temperatures and wintry showers along the coast.

Gritting information and salt box refill requests can be found online at the North Yorkshire County Council website.Here’s what weather is in store for Scarborough this week according to the Met Office:

Today: Feeling colder, with clouds and breezes. Near coasts remaining rather cloudy with further showers, perhaps turning wintry at times.Maximum temperature: 4°C.Winds may reach up to 31 mph, making it feel like -2°C.

Tonight: A yellow weather warning for ice has been forecast from this evening. A cold night, with showers throughout the night turning wintry in the early morning. In dry areas, widespread frost will occur.

Minimum temperature: 1°C.

Winds could reach up to 28 mph, making it feel like -5°C.Thursday: The yellow weather warning for ice remains in place. Very cold temperatures stay in place, with coastal wintry showers.

Maximum temperature: 2°C.

Winds are likely to reach up to 23mph, making it feel like -2°C.Friday: The yellow weather warning for ice ends at lunch time. Sunny but very cold, especially overnight with widespread frosts.

