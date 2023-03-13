WEATHER: A wet and windy week ahead on the Yorkshire coast with snow on the North York Moors

A yellow weather warning has been issued for the North York Moors as an area of rain is expected to turn to sleet and snow from the north, initially over Scotland, and then over northern England during Monday evening.

Accumulating snow will mostly be above 200-300m.

The Met Office predict that snow is expected to fall on the North York Moors from midnight until 4am on Tuesday March 14 and again between 2pm and 10pm the same day.

Snow hit the North York Moors last week - Image courtesy: Steven Houlston/Houlston Agricultural Contractors

Strong winds are also expected with gusts of 30-56mph expected until Tuesday lunchtime.

The Yorkshire & Humber weather forecast for the week ahead is as follows:

Today:

Spells of rain throughout the day, heavy at times, and most persistent over high ground. Windy, with gales over the Pennines during the morning, but tending to ease during the afternoon. Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Tonight:

Rain will increasingly turn to sleet and snow this evening before clearing southwards in the early hours of the morning. Widespread frost and icy patches developing. Windy on the coast. Minimum temperature -3 °C.

Tuesday:

A very cold but sunny start, with frost and icy surfaces. Occasional snow showers are likely from late morning, with brisk winds, fading early evening ahead of another cold night. Maximum temperature 5 °C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Bright and frosty Wednesday morning, then cloud increasing, with snow during the evening, turning to rain overnight. Thursday and Friday mild with further spells of rain.

