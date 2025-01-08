WEATHER: Cold snap to come to abrupt end - double figure temperatures forecast for Yorkshire coast
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Temperatures are predicted to reach 10 degrees on Monday (January 13) in Scarborough and Bridlington, and a balmy 11 degrees in Whitby, says the Met Office.
While the next few days are forecast to remain cold, the beginning of next week promises to be much improved, with sunny skies and warmer weather expected.
Outlook from Wednesday January 8 - Sunday January 12
Wednesday January 8:
Another frosty start Wednesday, and staying cold through the day despite clear skies giving plenty of sunshine. Dry throughout. Temperatures falling away quickly into the late afternoon. Maximum temperature 2 °C.
Wednesday night:
Clear skies seeing temperatures dropping quickly though the evening to give another widespread frost overnight into Thursday. Some patches of mist and fog possible by dawn. Minimum temperature -4 °C.
Thursday January 9:
A frosty start again on Thursday with any mist or fog slow to clear. Largely dry but cloudier skies bring the threat of a wintry shower for the east coast. Maximum temperature 3 °C.
Outlook for Friday to Sunday:
Staying cold, frosty and probably dry but cloudier for a time on Friday. Increasing amounts of sunshine over the weekend. Risk of freezing fog - slow to clear.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.