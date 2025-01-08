WEATHER: Cold snap to come to abrupt end - double figure temperatures forecast for Yorkshire coast

By Louise French
Published 8th Jan 2025, 11:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Visitors to Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington are set to enjoy double figure temperatures as the current cold weather comes to an abrupt end.

Temperatures are predicted to reach 10 degrees on Monday (January 13) in Scarborough and Bridlington, and a balmy 11 degrees in Whitby, says the Met Office.

While the next few days are forecast to remain cold, the beginning of next week promises to be much improved, with sunny skies and warmer weather expected.

Outlook from Wednesday January 8 - Sunday January 12

Temperatures on the Yorkshire coast are forecast to improve from MondayTemperatures on the Yorkshire coast are forecast to improve from Monday
Temperatures on the Yorkshire coast are forecast to improve from Monday

Wednesday January 8:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Another frosty start Wednesday, and staying cold through the day despite clear skies giving plenty of sunshine. Dry throughout. Temperatures falling away quickly into the late afternoon. Maximum temperature 2 °C.

Wednesday night:

Clear skies seeing temperatures dropping quickly though the evening to give another widespread frost overnight into Thursday. Some patches of mist and fog possible by dawn. Minimum temperature -4 °C.

Thursday January 9:

A frosty start again on Thursday with any mist or fog slow to clear. Largely dry but cloudier skies bring the threat of a wintry shower for the east coast. Maximum temperature 3 °C.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Staying cold, frosty and probably dry but cloudier for a time on Friday. Increasing amounts of sunshine over the weekend. Risk of freezing fog - slow to clear.

Related topics:ScarboroughWhitbyBridlingtonYorkshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice