Weather: here's a quick look at the week ahead in Scarborough and across the region

Whatever you're planning to do this week you might want to check the weather first.

Here's what's in store for Scarborough and the region according to the Met Office.

Today

Any early cloud will break up to leave a mainly fine and warm day with sunny spells across Yorkshire and the Humber. The odd light shower is possible but most places will be staying dry throughout. Maximum temperature 25 °C (16 in Scarborough).

Tonight

Staying fine and dry through the evening. Overnight there will be clear spells and patchy cloud, perhaps with some fog patches in prone spots around dawn. Minimum temperature 10 °C.

Tuesday

Mainly fine and dry with patchy cloud and sunny spells. Some of the cloud may bring a shower, particularly in the south, but many places will be dry throughout. Although we'll see highs of 27 °C across the region, temperatures in Scarborough will be slightly cooler with highs of 22.

Wednesday to Friday

Warm with a mix of sunny spells and showers on Wednesday and Thursday, perhaps turning thundery in places. Mainly overcast on Friday, with more prolonged rainfall and windy conditions expected. Temperatures of around 20 °C.