WEATHER: High winds batter Yorkshire Coast during severe weather warning
Strong winds currently hitting Scarborough and the Yorkshire Coast are forecast to last until early evening.
The Met Office has issued a warning of high winds which are expected to last until 6pm this eavening.
The weather for the rest of the week is as follows:
Wednesday,
Windy with bright spells. Evening rain, some hill snow.
Tonight:
Band of rain and hill snow clearing away south, followed by colder conditions with clear spells and winds easing. Patchy frost with some wintry showers developing later. Minimum temperature 0 °C.
Thursday:
Windy and cold, with occasional blustery wintry showers. However, also some bright spells in-between, these more prevalent in the east. Maximum temperature 6 °C.
Outlook for Friday to Sunday:
Sunny spells and lighter winds developing through Friday. Chilly start Saturday, mostly dry but becoming windier and cloudier again. Sunday, variable cloud but mostly dry. Still breezy.