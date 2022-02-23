WEATHER: High winds batter Yorkshire Coast during severe weather warning

Strong winds currently hitting Scarborough and the Yorkshire Coast are forecast to last until early evening.

By Louise Perrin
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 3:07 pm
Updated Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 3:08 pm
Storm Eunice hit Whitby last week - pic:Stewart Mallinson

The Met Office has issued a warning of high winds which are expected to last until 6pm this eavening.

The weather for the rest of the week is as follows:

Wednesday,

Windy with bright spells. Evening rain, some hill snow.

Tonight:

Band of rain and hill snow clearing away south, followed by colder conditions with clear spells and winds easing. Patchy frost with some wintry showers developing later. Minimum temperature 0 °C.

Thursday:

Windy and cold, with occasional blustery wintry showers. However, also some bright spells in-between, these more prevalent in the east. Maximum temperature 6 °C.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Sunny spells and lighter winds developing through Friday. Chilly start Saturday, mostly dry but becoming windier and cloudier again. Sunday, variable cloud but mostly dry. Still breezy.

