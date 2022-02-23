WEATHER: High winds batter Yorkshire Coast during severe weather warning

Storm Eunice hit Whitby last week - pic:Stewart Mallinson

The Met Office has issued a warning of high winds which are expected to last until 6pm this eavening.

The weather for the rest of the week is as follows:

Wednesday,

Windy with bright spells. Evening rain, some hill snow.

Tonight:

Band of rain and hill snow clearing away south, followed by colder conditions with clear spells and winds easing. Patchy frost with some wintry showers developing later. Minimum temperature 0 °C.

Thursday:

Windy and cold, with occasional blustery wintry showers. However, also some bright spells in-between, these more prevalent in the east. Maximum temperature 6 °C.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday: