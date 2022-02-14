Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice are to hit Scarborough this week.

The Amber wind warning is in place from Wednesday February 16, until Thursday February 17, as Storm Dudley hits the north of the UK.

The Met Office says: “Storm Dudley is expected to affect the UK on Wednesday night and Thursday, bringing a period of very strong and disruptive winds.

“Injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties.”

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A yellow wind warning is in place on Friday February 18, as Storm Eunice hits England, Ireland and Wales.

Here’s what’s in store for Scarborough this week:

Tonight: Turning clear and cold as the rain stops. Wind increasing over night, with rain arriving by the morning. Rain may be wintery over the hills.

Minimum temperature: -1℃

Winds are expected to be around 23mph, making it feel like 2℃.

Tuesday: Wet and windy with some hill snow. This will be quick to clear, turning into sunshine and showers. More persistent wind in the evening.

Maximum temperature: 8℃.

Winds could reach up to 33mph, making it feel like 3℃.

Wednesday: Amber wind warnings are in place. Rain throughout the day, turning into blustery showers.

Maximum temperature: 12℃

Winds are likely to reach up to 51mph, making it feel like 3℃.

Thursday: Amber wind warnings are in place. A drier day on Thursday, turning into rain later on.

Maximum temperature: 8℃.