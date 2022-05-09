Weather: Scarborough set for warm but blustery week as heatwave nears the UK

The Met Office has forecast warm weather for Scarborough this week, with temperatures set to reach up to 21°C.

Winds have also been forecast for the area, so a jacket may still be necessary yet.

Here’s the forecast for Scarborough this week:

Scarborough is set for a warm, but windy week

Today: Early morning fog clearing to a bright morning. Will turn increasingly cloudy and breezy through the afternoon, with rain spreading by the evening. It will be feeling warm.

Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Winds are likely to reach 28mph, making it feel like 13 °C.

Tonight: It will be mostly cloudy with patchy rain overnight, but could be heavier rain at times. Rain largely easing by dawn with clear spells developing in the north. Breezy and rather mild.

Minimum temperature 9 °C.

Wind could reach up to 29 mph, making it feel like 11°C.

Tuesday: Breezy with sunny spells and blustery showers through the day. Showers will be heaviest and most frequent in the afternoon.

Maximum temperature 19 °C.

Winds may reach up to 33mph, making it feel like 12°C.

Wednesday: Sunny intervals through the morning, turning to cloud in the afternoon. Isolated showers expected through the day.

Maximum temperature: 15°C.

Winds are likely to reach up to 37mph, making it feel like 9°C.

Thursday: Sunny in the morning, changing to overcast by the afternoon. Could be breezy at times, making it feel cool.

Maximum temperature: 13°C.

Winds could reach up to 25mph, making it feel like 10°C.

Friday: A cloudy start, changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon. Breezy at times.

Maximum temperature: 15°C.