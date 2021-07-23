WEATHER: Still warm but cooler days ahead for Scarborough as temperatures drop
The Met Office has promised a break from the hot weather as thundery showers are predicted early next week.
Sunworshippers may be disappointed as temperatures return to more manageable levels for those with fair complexions.
There will be some developing sunshine on Saturday, and it will feel less hot.
Friday evening:
Low cloud, hill and coastal fog will drift back inland overnight, becoming widespread by the morning. Otherwise, dry with some clear spells in the west. Another warm night for many. Minimum Temperature 14 °C.
Saturday:
Early low cloud will burn back to the coast by day to leave a mostly fine day, with warm sunny spells, more prolonged in the west. Feeling cooler on coasts.
Maximum Temperature 21 °C.
Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:
Low cloud will continue to affect North Sea coasts on Sunday and Monday, otherwise fine and sunny with the odd shower. Cloudier, unsettled on Tuesday, with heavy thundery showers. Cooler.