WEATHER: Still warm but cooler days ahead for Scarborough as temperatures drop

South Bay on a sunny day

Sunworshippers may be disappointed as temperatures return to more manageable levels for those with fair complexions.

There will be some developing sunshine on Saturday, and it will feel less hot.

Friday evening:

Low cloud, hill and coastal fog will drift back inland overnight, becoming widespread by the morning. Otherwise, dry with some clear spells in the west. Another warm night for many. Minimum Temperature 14 °C.

Saturday:

Early low cloud will burn back to the coast by day to leave a mostly fine day, with warm sunny spells, more prolonged in the west. Feeling cooler on coasts.

Maximum Temperature 21 °C.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday: