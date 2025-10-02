WEATHER WARNING: Here's when Storm Amy will batter the Yorkshire coast

Storm Amy is supposed to hit the Yorkshire coast on Friday and into Saturday.

The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for the Yorkshire coast as Storm Amy is predicted to bring 60-70mph winds over the weekend.

A deep area of low-pressure has been named Storm Amy by the Met Office, the first named storm of the 2025/26 season.

Storm Amy is expected to develop rapidly as it approaches the UK, bringing very strong winds and heavy rain to many northern and western areas.

The weather warning is in place from 3pm on Friday (October 3) and will continue until 11:59pm Saturday night (October 4).

Most of Northern England, Wales and Scotland will be affected by the warning, including Scarborough and Whitby

Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen. Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

Injuries and danger to life could occur from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

Some roads and bridges may close, while rail, air and ferry services may be affected with longer journey times and cancellations possible.

The Met Office have said: “Storm Amy is expected to bring a spell of strong winds to many parts of northern and western Britain later on Friday and overnight into Saturday.

“South to southwesterly winds will increase during Friday, initially in the west before extending eastwards during Friday night.

“Gusts of 50-60 mph are likely in many areas, and may reach 60-70 mph in more exposed parts.

“The strongest winds are most likely across portions of northern and western Scotland, where gusts in excess of 90 mph are possible - this is covered by a separate Amber warning for the Friday night period.

“The very strong winds will also be accompanied by spells of heavy rain, with difficult driving conditions likely, especially for high sided vehicles on prone routes, such as crosswinds on exposed or high level routes.

“Winds will ease for most parts through Saturday afternoon, but will continue to be very strong for the Northern Isles and parts of the far north of Scotland through to the end of Saturday, before slowly easing overnight. “If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea. Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

Visit https://weather.metoffice.gov.uk/warnings-and-advice/seasonal-advice/your-home/stay-safe-in-a-storm for further advice.