A wet and windy weekend has been forecast for Scarborough this weekend. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Heavy rainfall, high winds and warm temperatures have been forecast for Scarborough this weekend.

This follows yellow flood warnings for Bridlington, Cumbria and the South, but the warnings avoid North Yorkshire.

Scarborough's weather outlook for the weekend according to the Met Office is as follows:

Friday: Mild, but cloudy, breezy and wet. Prolonged and occasionally heavy rain generally throughout the day turning into cloud by this evening. Low clouds on hills. Dry and cold this evening.

Maximum temperature: 16℃.

Winds are set to reach up to 37mph, making it feel like 9℃.

Saturday: A cloudy start to the day, turning into brief heavy rain by dinnertime. A dry and brighter afternoon, with sunny spells and isolated showers.

Maximum temperature: 13℃.

Wind gusts could reach up to 27 mph, making it feel more like 6℃.

Sunday: Another cloudy start, turning into light rain throughout the morning.

Maximum temperature: 11℃.