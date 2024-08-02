Weekend sunshine and blue skies: Here's your weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

This weekend on the Yorkshire coast, the weather should be perfect for sand castle building, with sunshine and warm temperatures predicted by the Met Office.

The pollen forecast is set at ‘high’ throughout the weekend, as is the UV level.

Friday is set to be the warmest day, with a maximum temperature of 26°C.

Sporadic showers are predicted over the weekend, however the weather will stay warm with any wet weather expected to be short lived.

Today:

Cloud building after a sunny start, with the odd shower possible around the Humber during the morning. Largely dry in the afternoon but some showery rain in the evening. Warm.

Maximum temperature 26 °C.

Winds may be around 20mph, making it feel like 22°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 09:52am and high tide is expected at 15:48pm.

Tonight:

A cloudy evening in the west, soon spreading east with outbreaks of rain and drizzle through the night. Strong winds over the Pennines.

Minimum temperature 14 °C.

Saturday:

Cloud gradually clearing from the west during the morning leaving behind plenty of sunshine. Staying dry with light winds.

Maximum temperature 23 °C.

Winds may be around 17mph, making it feel like 17°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 10:44am and high tide is expected at 16:38pm.

Sunday:

Isolated mist and fog patches Sunday morning, otherwise a fine day, perhaps rather cloudy and becoming increasingly windy. Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by nighttime.

Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Winds may be around 20mph, making it feel like 17°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 11:29am and high tide is expected at 17:21pm.