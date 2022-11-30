What weather is in store for Scarborough this week according to the Met Office?

Whilst the beginning of the week has been extremely foggy for most, with a yellow weather warning for fog at the start of the week, the low cloud looks set to slowly lift this weekend.The cold weather remains as we move into December, and it will feel colder with the mist and fog. Drivers are reminded that it is a legal obligation to use headlights in weather where there is reduced visibility, generally when you cannot see for more than 100 metres (328 feet), such as fog.

Here’s what’s in store for Scarborough for the rest of this week:Today: A misty and dull day. Light winds and feeling cold.Maximum temperature: 8 °C.Tonight: Areas of cloud, mist and fog likely to become more widespread. If driving, take care. Frost may be likely in parts with cloud breaks.Minimum temperature: 2 °C.Winds may be 11mph tonight, making it feel like 3 °C.Thursday: Lingering cloud, mist and fog throughout the day giving a cold feel despite light winds.Maximum temperature: 8 °C.Winds could be up to 10mph, making it feel like 5 °C.Friday: Mist and fog starting to lift, but remaining cloudy.Maximum temperature: 8 °C.Winds may reach 15mph, making it feel like 5 °C.This weekend: Remaining rather cold with a brisk wind bringing occasional showers, which will turn wintery on hilltops.Maximum temperature: 7 °C.All information is correct at the time of writing.