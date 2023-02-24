What’s the weather going to be like on the Yorkshire coast? Here’s your weekend weather forecast

It’s going to be breezy, with isolated sunshine spells and showers.

It will feel cold, but dry nights are expected ahead of possible wintry showers next week.

Here’s what’s in store for the Yorkshire coast this weekend, according to the Met Office:

It's going to be a blustery weekend.

Today: Brighter skies for the afternoon, with the chance of a few isolated light showers feeding in off the North Sea. Breezy and turning colder.

Maximum temperature 8 °C.

Winds will be around 40mph, making it feel like 1°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected to be around 1.05pm and high tide is expected to be around 7.06pm.

Tonight: Largely dry with clear spells overnight, although there will continue to be a few showers feeding into coastal areas. Drier inland, with a patchy frost in places. Breezy for most.

Minimum temperature 4 °C.

Winds will be around 41mph, making it feel like 0°C.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and dry throughout the day. Perhaps the occasional brighter spell inland. Chance of a few isolated wintry showers, mainly on the hills. Breezy and cold.

Maximum temperature 6 °C.

Winds are likely to be around 35mph, making it feel like 1°C.

High tides in Scarborough are expected to be at around 1.40am and 1.33pm, and low tides are expected to be at around 7.43am and 7.51pm.

Sunday: An overcast day, starting cloudy and turning to light rain by the afternoon.

Maximum temperature 7°C.

Winds may reach around 30mph, making it feel like 3°C.

High tides in Scarborough are expected to be at around 2.18am and 2.25pm, and low tides are expected to be at around 8.25am and 8.39pm.