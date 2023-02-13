What’s the weather going to be like on Valentine’s Day? Here’s your weekly Yorkshire coast forecast

It’s going to be mainly cloudy, with some showers later on in the week.

There will be some sunshine on Tuesday, and the week is set to be largely mild with double figure temperatures.

Here’s what’s in store for the Yorkshire coast this week, according to the Met Office:

It's going to be very mild this week.

Today: A chance of morning mist which should clear but a mostly cloudy start with some sunny spells probably developing by the afternoon.

Maximum temperature 8 °C.

Winds are likely to be around 17mph, making it feel like 7°C.

Tonight: A fine and increasingly clear Monday night is in prospect allowing temperatures to fall with a frost likely after midnight. Some mist and fog patches may form. Light winds.

Minimum temperature 2 °C.

Winds could be around 20mph, making it feel like 0°C.

Tuesday, Valentine’s Day: Mist and fog clearing on Tuesday morning to sunshine all day. Feeling rather mild by afternoon with light southerly winds.

Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Winds may be around 16mph, making it feel like 6°C.

Wednesday: Starting cloudy but changing to sunny intervals by late morning.

Maximum temperature 10°C.

Winds could be around 28mph, making it feel like 5°C.

Thursday: Through the morning there will be lots of clouds, and some light showers. Remaining cloudy through the afternoon.

Maximum temperature 10°C.

