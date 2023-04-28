What's the weather going to be like over the Bank Holiday in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington?

The coast woke up to drizzly rain today, and it looks set to remain into the weekend.

There are fog patches forecast for today along the Yorkshire coast, which will remain into the night ahead of showers expected tomorrow, Saturday April 29.

Thundery showers on Sunday could be possible, before sunny spells and showers on Monday.

It looks set to be a miserable weekend on the Yorkshire coast.

Here’s what the weather is going to be like over the Bank Holiday on the Yorkshire coast; according to the Met Office:

Today: Patchy cloud overnight with some clear spells, maybe the odd mist or fog patch forming under any prolonged clear periods. Winds generally light and variable.

Maximum temperature 10 °C.

Winds may be around 14mph, making it feel like 5°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected at 5.39pm and high tide is expected at 00.13am.

Tonight: Patchy cloud overnight with some clear spells, maybe the odd mist or fog patch forming under any prolonged clear skies. Winds generally light and variable.

Minimum temperature 7 °C.

Winds may be around 9mph, making it feel like 5°C.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy Saturday with outbreaks of showery rain expected throughout the day, these perhaps heavy at times in the afternoon. Winds remaining light and variable.

Maximum temperature 10 °C.

Winds will be around 15mph, making it feel like 8°C.

Low tides in Scarborough are expected at 6am and 7.05pm, and high tides are expected at 12.22pm.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy Sunday with the risk of showers, possibly thundery as the day moves on.

Maximum temperature 14°C

Winds will be around 16mph, making it feel like 11°C.

High tides in Scarborough are expected at 1.24am and 1.32pm, and low tides are expected at 7.23am and 8.08pm.

Bank Holiday Monday: Sunny intervals changing to light showers in the afternoon.

Maximum temperature 13°C.

Winds may be around 16mph, making it feel like 11°C.