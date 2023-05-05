News you can trust since 1882
What's the weather going to be like over the Coronation Bank Holiday in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington?

It looks like the Coronation Bank Holiday will be grey and unsettled, with rain forecast along the Yorkshire Coast.

By Claudia Bowes
Published 5th May 2023, 10:15 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 10:16 BST

The Yorkshire coast has woken up to a wet morning, with rain looking set to continue across the Coronation Bank Holiday.

Light rain is expected across the Coast today and Saturday, with some sunnier spells forecast for Sunday, and then a return to the wet weather on Monday.

Here’s what the weather is going to be like this week on the Yorkshire coast, according to the Met Office:

The Coronation Bank Holiday weekend looks to be a miserably wet affair, with rain forecast across the Yorkshire Coast. Credit: Richard PonterThe Coronation Bank Holiday weekend looks to be a miserably wet affair, with rain forecast across the Yorkshire Coast. Credit: Richard Ponter
Today: A cloudy start with outbreaks of rain, becoming brighter through the morning but showers soon developing across the area, some of these perhaps heavy with a risk of thunder. Winds generally light and feeling mild outside of showers.

Maximum temperature 17 °C.

Winds are likely to be around 11mph, making it feel like 11°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected at 10:53am with the next high tide at 4:53pm.

Saturday: Some bright spells to start with perhaps a few fog patches. Becoming cloudy with a risk of rain or showers from mid-morning, perhaps heavy at times.

Maximum temperature 16 °C.

Winds are likely to be around 18mph, making it feel like 12°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is to be expected at 11:27am, with the next high tide at 5:30pm.

Sunday: Dull start Sunday with patches of drizzle, becoming brighter but showers developing in the afternoon.

Maximum temperature at 15°C

Winds are likely to be around 15mph, making it feel like 12°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is to be expected at 12:03pm, with the next high tide at 6:10pm.

Monday: Monday expected to be cloudy with outbreaks of rain.

Maximum temperature at 15°C.

Winds are likely to be around 21mph, making it feel like 12°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is to be expected at 12:42pm, with the next high tide at 6:54pm.

