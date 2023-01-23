News you can trust since 1882
What’s the weather going to be like this week? Here’s the Yorkshire coast weather forecast

The Yorkshire coast is set for a milder week than of recent, but it will feel colder.

By Louise Hollingsworth
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 9:57am

This weekend saw heavy fog and frost, but that is expected to clear from today according to the Met Office.

Whilst higher ground areas will still see frost, the rest of the coast can expect cloudy dull days with some sunny spells mixed in.

It will still feel cold, but temperatures are set to reach up to 9 °C.

This week is set to be rather dull, but milder.
Here’s what weather is in store for the Yorkshire coast, according to the Met Office:

Today: Overnight fog patches slowly clearing, perhaps lingering in some valleys. Otherwise, cold and dry with some bright or sunny spells through the day, but cloudier skies across northern and western areas.

Maximum temperature 6 °C.

Winds could be around 22mph, making it feel like 1°C.

Tonight: Monday night will remain rather cloudy and some higher ground clearer with frost.

Minimum temperature 1 °C.

Winds may be around 18mh, making it feel like -1 °C.

Tuesday: After a misty morning, with some fog, it will be brighter with some sunshine for the afternoon, although cloudy skies may affect the Pennines. Remaining rather cold.

Maximum temperature 8 °C.

Winds could reach up to 20mph, making it feel like 3 °C.

Wednesday: A cloudy day, with sunny intervals in the afternoon. Staying fairly mild.

Maximum temperature: 9 °C.

Winds could be around 25mph, making it feel like 6 °C.

End of the week: Remaining largely cloudy and overcast, with sunny intervals on Friday.

All information is correct at the time of writing.

