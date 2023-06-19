What’s the weather going to be like this week? Here’s your forecast for Scarborough, Whitby, Filey and Bridlington

After the rain on Sunday June 18, the sunshine has returned to the coast today and is expected to remain through the week - with the occasional shower.

It will remain warm and the UV and pollen count will continue to stay high.

Thursday will see a very high pollen count.

It looks set to remain sunny and warm this week on the Yorkshire coast.

Here’s what the weather is going to be like this week on the Yorkshire coast, according to the Met Office:

Today: Any cloudier areas to start with soon breaking to give sunny spells through the day. Scattered showers developing from late morning onwards, potentially heavy and thundery in places, easing into the evening.

Maximum temperature 25 °C.

Winds may be around 20mph, making it feel like 19 °C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 6.02pm and low tide is expected at 12.17am.

Tonight: Generally dry conditions for the overnight period, with clear spells developing. Isolated shallow mist patches possible in sheltered river valleys.

Minimum temperature 13 °C.

Winds may be around 6mph, making it feel like 15°C.

Tuesday: Dry with some bright spells at first, but clouding over from the south with an area of rain or showers moving north, some heavy and possibly thundery, before clearing later.

Maximum temperature 19 °C.

Winds could be around 19mph, making it feel like 14 °C.

High tides in Scarborough are expected at 6.14am and 6.43pm, and low tides are expected at 12.43pm and 12.51am.

Wednesday: Starting with some sunshine, but there will be scattered heavy, thundery showers from dinnertime. Remain warm.

Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Winds may be around 23mph, making it feel like 19 °C.

High tides in Scarborough are expected at 6.51am and 7.24pm, and low tide is expected at 1.21pm.

Thursday: Lots of sunshine throughout the day and remaining warm.

Maximum temperature 19 °C.

Winds could be around 17mph, making it feel like 17 °C.