Whilst today has started with plenty of sunshine, it’s not expected to last as heavy rain is forecast for this evening and continuing through the night.

It’s expected to remain unsettled through the week, with plenty of rain to dampen spirits.

Here’s what the weather will be like this week on the Yorkshire coast, according to the Met Office:

Today: A dry and breezy start to the day with sunny spells, although the odd shower is possible. Becoming cloudier through the afternoon with a band of persistent rain, heavy this evening and through the night, and very strong winds moving in from the west.

Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Winds are likely to be around 24mph, making it feel like 9°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 2.14pm and high tide is expected around 8.41pm.

Tonight: Rain and strong winds continue, with rain clearing eastwards around midnight. Scattered heavy showers follow, wintry over higher ground. Clearer spells will give a chilly night with localised grass frosts.

Minimum temperature 3 °C.

Winds are likely to be around 49mph, making it feel like 2°C.

Wednesday: Remaining unsettled through Wednesday with strong winds continuing. Frequent rain and heavy showers throughout the day with possible hail and thunder, wintry over high ground. Feeling cooler than previous days.

Maximum temperature 8 °C.

Winds are likely to be around 33mph, making it feel like 4°C.

Low tides in Scarborough are expected around 2.47am and 3.04pm, and high tides are expected around 9.04am and 9.40pm.

Thursday: Strong winds, showers and rain continue through much of the rest of the week, with winds easing on Friday.

Maximum temperature 10°C.

Winds are likely to be around 32mph, making it feel like 6°C.

