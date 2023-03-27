What’s the weather going to be like this week? Here’s your weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast

A frosty start for many today, Monday March 27, but now the sun is shining and it looks set to be a nice, if slightly chilly day.

This week will see sunshine, over night frosts and rain.

Here’s what the weather is going to be like on the Yorkshire coast, according to the Met Office:

It looks set to be a mixed week weather wise, with frost, sunshine and rain.

Today: A fine day follows a frosty start with light winds and plenty of sunshine. Some wintry showers likely around coasts, these largely fading by early-afternoon. Dry elsewhere. Feeling rather cold.

Maximum temperature 7 °C.

Winds are likely to be around 15mph, making it feel like 2°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected to be around 2.52pm, and high tide is expected around 9.03pm.

Tonight: Temperatures dropping under clear skies with an overnight frost forming in eastern parts. Cloud will gradually thicken from the west bringing patchy rain to the Yorkshire Dales around dawn.

Minimum temperature 3 °C.

Winds are expected to be around 26mph, making it feel like -1°C.

Tuesday: Brighter in the east initially. Bands of rain will continue to spread eastward, turning heavy at times. Possibly falling as snow over highest hills. Breezy. Becoming drier overnight. Feeling milder.

Maximum temperature 8 °C.

Winds are likely to be around 31mph, making it feel like 4°C.

Low tides in Scarborough are expected to be around 3.19am and 3.40pm, and high tides are expected around 9.21am and 9.57pm.

Wednesday: Patchy rain and drizzle pushing eastward, turning more persistent. Heaviest further west.

Maximum temperature 12°C.

Winds are likely to reach around 25mph, making it feel like 9°C.

