What’s the weather going to be like this week? Here's your weekly forecast for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

After last week’s glorious sunshine, the weekend turned wet, cold and miserable.

It looks set to remain that way this week, as the Met Office has forecast lots of cloud, rain showers and not a lot of sun.

Here’s what the weather is going to be like on the Yorkshire coast this week, according to the Met Office:

Your weekly weather forecast for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington.

Today: Brighter but colder, with some sunny spells but also occasional showers arriving on the northerly breeze. These showers fall as a wintry mix of rain, hail and sleet, with snow over the hills. High pollen count.

Maximum temperature 8 °C.

Winds may be around 33mph, making it feel like 3°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 1.49pm and high tide is expected at 7.56pm.

Tonight: Occasional showers will become confined to the coast with long clear spells developing inland. Lighter winds inland will allow a widespread frost to develop.

Minimum temperature 3 °C.

Winds may be around 27mpg, making it feel like 0 °C.

Tuesday: A bright, cold start. Cloud will tend to bubble up into the afternoon but still with occasional bright spells. Generally dry, although the odd coastal shower still likely. High pollen count.

Maximum temperature 7 °C.

Winds may reach up to 24mph, making it feel like 1 °C.

Low tides in Scarborough are expected at 2.08am and 2.29pm, and high tide is expected at 8.09am and 8.40pm.

Wednesday: Cloudy start, turning to light showers by lunchtime. Remaining quite mild, and a high pollen count.

Maximum temperature 8 °C.

Winds may be around 15mph, making it feel like 6 °C.

Low tides in Scarborough are expected at 2.45am and 3.15pm, and high tides are expected at 8.49am and 9.32pm.

Thursday: Variable cloud throughout the day but mostly dry. Rain could arrive from the west late evening and it may be breezier later. High pollen count.

Maximum temperature 9 °C.

Winds could be around 23mph, making it feel like 6°C.

