What’s the weather going to be like this week? Here’s your Yorkshire coast weather forecast

Mild temperatures during the day and frost overnight.

It’s expected to be a dry week, with plenty of sunny spells.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s what the weather will be like on the Yorkshire coast, according to the Met Office:Today: Largely cloudy to start, but sunny spells developing late morning. Remaining mostly dry through the day and mild with light winds.

This week will be mild during the day, but chilly on a night.

Maximum temperature 9 °C.

Winds are expected to be around 22mph, making it feel like 4°C.

Tonight: A dry night, often cloudy at first, but clear spells developing for many overnight, with frost possible in prone spots and some freezing fog patches.

Minimum temperature 2 °C.

Winds may be around 21mph, making it feel like 0°C.

Wednesday: Early fog patches slowly clearing, then dry with sunny spells throughout the day but wind strengthening after lunchtime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maximum temperature 7 °C.

Winds are expected to reach around 36mph, making it feel like 0°C.

Thursday: A clear day to start, changing to cloudy by noon.

Maximum temperature: 7°C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad