What's the weather going to be like this weekend? Here's the forecast for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

After mist and fog descended on the coast yesterday, it has remained today, Friday May 12 and looks set to stay over the weekend.

With it, the temperature has dropped slightly but it looks to warm up on Sunday, despire staying dull.

A light pollen count is in place today, but a medium count is in place for Saturday May 13 and Sunday May 14.

It looks set to remain dull and foggy over the Yorkshire coast this weekend.

Here’s what the weather is going to be like this weekend on the Yorkshire coast, according to the Met Office:

Today: An overcast and murky start with spots of drizzle possible at times. Brightening up slightly through the morning and afternoon, becoming dry but staying cloudy. Feeling cool, especially along coasts in a brisk northeasterly breeze.

Maximum temperature 10 °C.

Winds may be around 30mph, making it feel like 7°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected at 4.31pm and high tide is expected at 10.54pm.

Tonight: Cloud thickens and lowers into the evening with the Pennines and North York Moors likely in fog. Staying dry. Feeling cooler than previous nights in a brisk northeasterly breeze.

Minimum temperature 8°C.

Winds may be around 24mph, making it feel like 6°C.

Saturday: Overcast and murky to start the day, with cloud slowly clearing back to coastal counties through the morning. Plenty of prolonged sunny spells for western areas through the afternoon. Dry.

Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Winds may be around 16mph, making it feel like 8°C.

Low tides in Scarborough are expected at 5.11am and 6pm, and high tides are expected at 11.04am and 12.21am.

Sunday: A misty strat turning to cloud, with showers likely in the afternoon and evening. Remaining mild.

Maximum temperature 17°C.

Winds may be around 14mph, making it feel like 16°C.