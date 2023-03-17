News you can trust since 1882
What’s the weather going to be like this weekend? Here’s the forecast for the Yorkshire coast

The snow looks set to remain in the past this week as temperatures start to look more spring-like.

By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 17th Mar 2023, 10:35 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 11:02 GMT
Spring looks set to return this week.
It’s going to be a mixture of sunny spells and rain showers this weekend, but starting to slowly get warmer as we head towards spring.

Here’s what is in store for the Yorkshire coast this weekend, according to the Met Office:

Today: A bright morning with some sunny spells. One or two showers in the west at first should affect all parts later, with some heavy and perhaps bearing hail and thunder. Breezy but feeling milder than of late.

Maximum temperature 13°C.

Winds are likely to be around 15mph, making it feel like 11°C.

High tide in Scarborough will be around 11.53am, and low tide will be around 6.51pm.

Tonight: Becoming drier and clearer for a time as showers fade, however, mist, fog and areas of low cloud will develop later, bringing a little rain in places but preventing frost.

Minimum temperature 8 °C.

Winds are expected to be around 16mph, making it feel like 7°C.

Saturday: Initially on the cloudy side, but some sunny spells breaking through as showers bubble up, with some of these again becoming heavy and perhaps thundery. Feeling mild, with light winds.

Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Winds are likely to be around 11mph, making it feel like 10°C.

High tides in Scarborough are expected to be around 1.08am and 1.24pm, and low tides are expected to be around 7.29am and 8.06pm.

Sunday: A clear day to start, turning to cloud by late morning. Warm temperatures look set to stay, ahead of the spring equinox next week.

Maximum temperature 9°C.

Winds may be around 19mph, making it feel like 6°C.

High tides in Scarborough will be around 2.17am and 2.25pm, and low tides will be around 8.30am and 9.03pm.

