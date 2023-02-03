What’s the weather going to be like this weekend? Here’s the Yorkshire coast weather forecast

Overnight frost is once again predicted ahead of potential ‘Beast from the East’ conditions next week.Some sunshine will appear over the weekend, but it will largely be dull.

Here’s what the weather’s going to be like this weekend, according to the Met Office:

Today: Cloudy and breezy with isolated outbreaks of light rain and drizzle around late morning and dinnertime. Drier as you move down the coastline, and remaining dry through the afternoon. Winds starting to ease, making it feel mild.

Temperatures are going to dip again as we ease into next week.

Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Winds will be at around 26mph at their worst, making it feel like 8 °C

Tonight: Remaining mostly cloudy overnight with a few potential patches of light rain or drizzle. Winds easing to a light breeze throughout the night.

Minimum temperature 7°C.

Winds will be around 20mph, making it feel like 5 °C

Saturday: Breezy and cloudy throughout the day. A band of rain moves across the area around 9pm, clearing after midnight to give a cold and frosty night.

Maximum temperature 10 °C.

Winds will be around 20mph, making it feel like 7 °C