Today will see plenty of dull cloud along the coast before a sunny and warm Saturday and Sunday.

There is a light pollen count for the whole weekend, and a medium UV index for today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday and Sunday will see a high UV index, so make sure you keep your suncream topped up.

It's going to be a sunny weekend on the coast!

Here’s what the weather is going to be like on the Yorkshire coast this weekend, according to the Met Office:

Today: A band of patchy rain lies across the region through the morning, turning more showery into the afternoon, with one or two possibly heavy at times. Generally becoming dry into the evening, but showers likely continuing over the Pennines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Winds may be around 10mph, making it feel like 9 °C.

Low tides in Scarborough are expected at 10.59am and 11.25pm, and high tide is expected at 4.53pm.

Tonight: Showers over the Pennines soon cease. Low cloud off the North Sea will push inland overnight, but clearer spells are likely in places. Feeling chilly where clear spells do occur.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Minimum temperature 8 °C.

Winds may be around 10mph, making it feel like 7 °C.

Saturday: Low cloud will burn away through the morning, giving a dry and sunny day. Warm for many in the sun, although coastlines feeling cooler in an onshore breeze.

Maximum temperature 13 °C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winds may be around 17mph, making it feel like 11 °C.

High tides are expected at Scarborough at 5.18am and 5.35pm, and low tides are expected at 11.38 and 12.01am Sunday.

Sunday: A largely sunny day all round on Sunday, with some cloud at night time. Staying warm.

Maximum temperature 14 °C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winds may be around 20mph, making it feel like 11 °C.