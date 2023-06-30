News you can trust since 1882
What’s the weather going to be like this weekend? Here’s your forecast for Scarborough, Whitby, Filey and Bridlington

It looks set to be a mixed weekend, with scattered rain, wind and sunshine along the Yorkshire coast.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 30th Jun 2023, 16:22 BST- 1 min read
It looks set to be a mixed weather weekend along the Yorkshire coast.It looks set to be a mixed weather weekend along the Yorkshire coast.
It looks set to be a mixed weather weekend along the Yorkshire coast.

This evening will see lots of scattered rain along the coast with increased wind leading us into tomorrow.

Saturday looks set to be a dry day for those descending to the Open Air Theatre in Scarborough, for Paul Heaton.

Sunday looks like it will be a sunny day, with high winds and a risk of thunder.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this weekend, according to the Met Office:

To night : Cloudy with outbreaks of rain continuing overnight, easing to isolated showers during the early hours. Increasingly strong westerly winds spread to all parts through the night.

Minimum temperature 13 °C.

Winds look set to be around 22mph, making it feel like 14 °C.

Saturday: Cloud and some outbreaks of rain at first, these soon clearing leaving a bright day with long spells of sunshine. Mainly dry later, with showers on hills, but staying windy.

Maximum temperature 16 °C.

Winds look set to be around 35mph, making it feel like 14 °C.

Sunday: A mixture of sunshine and showers, with a risk of these turning thundery.

Maximum temperature 18 °C.

Winds may be around 38mph, making it feel like 12 °C.

