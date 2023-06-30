What’s the weather going to be like this weekend? Here’s your forecast for Scarborough, Whitby, Filey and Bridlington
This evening will see lots of scattered rain along the coast with increased wind leading us into tomorrow.
Saturday looks set to be a dry day for those descending to the Open Air Theatre in Scarborough, for Paul Heaton.
Sunday looks like it will be a sunny day, with high winds and a risk of thunder.
Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this weekend, according to the Met Office:
To night : Cloudy with outbreaks of rain continuing overnight, easing to isolated showers during the early hours. Increasingly strong westerly winds spread to all parts through the night.
Minimum temperature 13 °C.
Winds look set to be around 22mph, making it feel like 14 °C.
Saturday: Cloud and some outbreaks of rain at first, these soon clearing leaving a bright day with long spells of sunshine. Mainly dry later, with showers on hills, but staying windy.
Maximum temperature 16 °C.
Winds look set to be around 35mph, making it feel like 14 °C.
Sunday: A mixture of sunshine and showers, with a risk of these turning thundery.
Maximum temperature 18 °C.
Winds may be around 38mph, making it feel like 12 °C.
